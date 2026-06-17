Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 12.06% over last one month compared to 7.79% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 18.95% today to trade at Rs 583.5. The BSE Realty index is down 0.84% to quote at 6335.28. The index is up 7.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd decreased 2.49% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 1.8% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 19.45 % over last one year compared to the 5.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 12.06% over last one month compared to 7.79% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 70706 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30956 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 906.34 on 17 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 461.25 on 23 Mar 2026.