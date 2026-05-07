Brigade Enterprises slips as Q4 PAT slides 41% YoY to Rs 145 cr

Brigade Enterprises declined 4.37% to Rs 776.55 after the company reported a 41.05% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 145.49 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 246.82 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations marginally declined 0.19% year-on-year to Rs 1,457.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 239.59 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 305.65 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 5.30 crore during the quarter related to the implementation of new labour codes.

On the segmental front, real estate revenue stood at Rs 995.40 crore, up 1.91% from Rs 976.72 crore reported in Q4 FY25; revenue from leasing stood at Rs 322.87 crore, registering a 6.7% de-growth compared to Q4 FY25; while hospitality revenue in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 155.08 crore, reflecting a 1.17% increase over Q4 FY25.

Brigade Enterprises reported real estate sales of 1.95 million square feet with a sales value of Rs 2,521 crore in Q4 FY26. Average realization stood at Rs 12,915 per square foot, up 7% year-on-year. The company launched around 4 million square feet across seven projects during the quarter. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 6% to Rs 644.39 crore on a 12.3% rise in net sales to Rs 5,697.22 crore in FY26 over FY25. Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said, The Q4 of FY26 reflected the sales momentum we had been building towards. We recorded our strongest quarter of FY26, with pre-sales of Rs 2,521 crore, a 44% sequential increase, driven by strong new-launch absorption and disciplined pricing. Average realizations improved 9% year-on-year, underscoring market confidence in Brigades product quality. Overall, Brigade enters FY27 with a strong pipeline, balanced portfolio, and clear execution focus. To commemorate the 40th of the brigade, the board has recommended a bonus issue of 1:3.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. Separately, the board of directors has recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3, comprising one bonus equity share of face value Rs 10 each for every three fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each held by shareholders as on the record date, subject to shareholders approval. Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail, and hotels.