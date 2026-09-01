Brigade Group announces opening of PVR INOX Cinemas at Brigade Cornerstone Utopia

Brigade Group has announced the opening of PVR INOX Cinemas at Arcadia, Brigade Cornerstone Utopia. PVR INOX Cinemas at Arcadia features six auditoriums with a seating capacity of 949 seats across approximately 42,000 sq. ft. across two floors. Located within the retail zone of Brigade Cornerstone Utopia, the multiplex brings a contemporary cinema experience while creating another avenue for people to socialise and spend leisure time within the neighbourhood.

The opening of PVR INOX Cinemas at Arcadia marks an important addition to the movie experience at Brigade Cornerstone Utopia. It is our fourth multiplex in the city. We have focused on creating a well-rounded environment where food and films come together in a convenient and engaging destination. PVR's presence enhances the overall appeal of Arcadia visitors. We believe this combination of everyday retail and experiential offerings will make Arcadia at Brigade Cornerstone Utopia an integral part of the local community's lifestyle. said Sunil Munshi, COO, Retail - Brigade Group.