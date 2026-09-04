Brigade Group launches luxury housing project Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, Hyderabad

With estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,700 cr

Brigade Group has announced its latest strategic expansion in Hyderabad with the launch of Brigade Barcelona in the prime growth corridor of Neopolis. Acquired via outright purchase, the premium residential project spans a total land area of 4.04 acres and holds an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 2,700 crore. Designed to cater to the growing demand for luxury housing in Hyderabad, Brigade Barcelona will comprise 650+ high-quality homes. The project offers expansive 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments tailored for modern urban lifestyles.