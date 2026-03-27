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Brigade Group launches residential project 'Brigade Lumina' in Northwest Bengaluru

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Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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With estimated revenue potential of Rs 700 cr

Brigade Group has announced the launch of its latest residential offering, Brigade Lumina, a net-zero carbon development spread across 4.11 acres in the rapidly developing corridor of Northwest Bengaluru on Tumkur Main Road. The joint development project, which has an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 700 crore, offers spacious two and three-bedroom units ranging from around 1100 to 1800 square feet.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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