Brigade Group signs lease agreement with HealthEdge for Brigade Square in Thiruvananthapuram

Brigade Group has signed up a lease agreement with HealthEdge, a U.S. headquartered healthcare technology company backed by Bain Capital, for a super built-up area of approximately 1.62 lakh sq. ft. across 11 floors of Brigade's first IT Office building, Brigade Square in Thiruvananthapuram.

HealthEdge provides AI-powered software and technology-enabled services that help health plans modernize healthcare administration. With an integrated platform spanning claims administration, payment accuracy, provider network management, care management, and risk adjustment, HealthEdge enables health plans to harness automation and AI to deliver frictionless, cost-effective healthcare experiences.

Located in Technopark Phase1, Brigade Square is a 2 lakh sq. ft. IT office building designed to support the evolving requirements of technology-driven businesses. This marks an important milestone in Brigade Group's expansion in Thiruvananthapuram and reinforces the city's growing appeal as a destination for global technology and healthcare companies.