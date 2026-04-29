Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 102.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 136.39 crore

Net profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures rose 102.47% to Rs 22.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 136.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 189.69% to Rs 58.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 525.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 468.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.