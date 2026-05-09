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Brigade Hotel Ventures, Marriott open Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Infopark

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Upgraded Marriott property strengthens Brigade Hotel Ventures' South India portfolio.

Brigade Hotel Ventures and Marriott International have opened the 218-room Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Infopark, upgrading and rebranding the existing Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark property in Keralas key IT corridor.

Located in Kakkanad adjoining Infopark Kochi, the hotel is aimed at business, MICE and leisure travellers visiting commercial hubs such as Infopark and SmartCity. The property is around 45 minutes from Cochin International Airport.

The hotel features 218 rooms and suites equipped with workspaces, smart TVs and high-speed WiFi. It also offers more than 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space across four venues, along with four dining outlets, a rooftop infinity pool, fitness centre and spa.

Nirupa Shankar, managing director of Brigade Hotel Ventures, said the transition to the Courtyard by Marriott brand reflects the companys strategy of upgrading hospitality assets in strong business locations to align with changing customer preferences.

Kiran Andicot, senior vice president, South Asia, Marriott International, said the opening strengthens Marriotts presence in high-growth business corridors and caters to travellers seeking efficient and comfortable stay experiences.

The hotel will participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel programme of Marriott International.

Brigade Hotel Ventures currently operates nine hotels with 1,604 keys across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru and GIFT City through partnerships with global hospitality brands including Marriott, Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures soared 102.47% to Rs 22.98 crore while net sales rose 1.70% to Rs 136.39 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures fell 1.94% to Rs 64.79 on 7 May 2026.

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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