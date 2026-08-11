Bright Brothers consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.77% to Rs 123.09 croreNet profit of Bright Brothers declined 5.99% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.77% to Rs 123.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales123.09101.08 22 OPM %7.208.15 -PBDT6.836.26 9 PBT3.573.46 3 NP2.983.17 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content