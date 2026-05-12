Bright Brothers consolidated net profit rises 15.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 91.60 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers rose 15.22% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 91.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.27% to Rs 5.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 375.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 335.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.