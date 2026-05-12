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Bright Brothers consolidated net profit rises 15.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 91.60 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers rose 15.22% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 91.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.27% to Rs 5.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 375.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 335.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales91.6085.49 7 375.04335.86 12 OPM %7.018.59 -6.788.52 - PBDT5.445.19 5 19.2321.48 -10 PBT2.252.31 -3 7.0410.91 -35 NP2.121.84 15 5.928.49 -30

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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