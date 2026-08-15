Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 24.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 1752.18 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group rose 24.05% to Rs 261.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 1752.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1455.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1752.181455.49 20 OPM %26.7926.10 -PBDT469.41379.88 24 PBT377.03300.15 26 NP261.58210.87 24
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