Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 24.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 1752.18 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 24.05% to Rs 261.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 1752.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1455.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1752.181455.4926.7926.10469.41379.88377.03300.15261.58210.87

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