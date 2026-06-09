Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 61.69% to Rs 1596.64 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 72.22% to Rs 207.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.69% to Rs 1596.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 987.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.53% to Rs 962.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 710.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.61% to Rs 6928.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5146.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1596.64987.49 62 6928.065146.67 35 OPM %26.5025.96 -25.2925.68 - PBDT423.23256.29 65 1752.191321.57 33 PBT339.33174.10 95 1432.111014.70 41 NP207.83120.68 72 962.33710.04 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: RVNL, SML Mahindra, JSW Energy, Aye Finance, Shanti Gold International, HDB Financial Services

GIFT Nifty suggests negative start for key indices on D-Street

Lemon Tree Hotels signs deal for Keys Prima property in Rajasthan

Aye Finance approves fund raise of USD 15 million via NCD issuance

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story