Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.69% to Rs 1596.64 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 72.22% to Rs 207.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.69% to Rs 1596.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 987.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.53% to Rs 962.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 710.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.61% to Rs 6928.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5146.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.