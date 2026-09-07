Brightcom Group included in FTSE Global Equity Index Series Micro Cap Index

Brightcom Group has been confirmed for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) Micro Cap Index, including the FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan ex China Micro Cap Index.

The inclusion has been confirmed by FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, under the Company's FTSE security identifier B88SZ73, pursuant to the latest review of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

The changes arising from the review have been considered final with effect from 07 September 2026, and the inclusion of Brightcom Group in the relevant index will become effective from 21 September 2026.