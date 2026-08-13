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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales rise 46.43% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.43% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.820.56 46 OPM %48.7878.57 -PBDT0.200.24 -17 PBT0.200.24 -17 NP0.150.19 -21

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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