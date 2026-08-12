Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.08% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Brilliant Portfolios rose 100.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.08% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.970.74 31 OPM %85.5777.03 -PBDT0.330.18 83 PBT0.320.16 100 NP0.240.12 100
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