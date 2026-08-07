Britannia Industries rose 4.54% to Rs 5,649.50 after reporting healthy earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, supported by double-digit growth in sales and profit.

On a consolidated basis, the company's profit after tax increased 13.56% YoY but declined 12.82% QoQ to Rs 591.35 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net sales increased 8.2% YoY and 6.0% QoQ to Rs 4,999.97 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income rose 8.2% YoY and 6.0% QoQ to Rs 5,061.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 797.35 crore in Q1 FY27, up 13.7% YoY and 1.6% QoQ.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 7.4% YoY and 7.3% QoQ to Rs 4,239.37 crore. Raw material consumption increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 2,799.56 crore. Employee benefit expenses declined 13.3% YoY to Rs 209.60 crore. Finance costs declined 12.5% YoY to Rs 22.87 crore, while depreciation expenses declined 3.1% YoY to Rs 79.51 crore.

According to the company, consolidated sales stood at Rs 4,964 crore, up 9.5% YoY, while standalone sales grew 10.0% YoY. The company said healthy volume and value growth, market share gains and profits growing faster than revenue were achieved despite higher fuel and freight costs following the West Asia conflict. Managing director and CEO Rakshit Hargave said most key categories gained sequential momentum, with the company exiting the quarter with mid-teen revenue growth driven by rapid expansion in e-commerce, strong general trade performance and higher spending on advertising, influencers and promotions. He added that the international business recovered sequentially as supply chain constraints eased toward the end of the quarter.