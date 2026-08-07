Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 4964.37 croreNet profit of Britannia Industries rose 13.56% to Rs 591.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 520.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 4964.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4534.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4964.374534.86 9 OPM %16.8916.59 -PBDT876.86783.06 12 PBT797.35701.02 14 NP591.35520.72 14
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