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Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.09% to Rs 4685.95 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 21.14% to Rs 678.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 559.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 4685.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4375.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.28% to Rs 2533.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2178.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 18858.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17535.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4685.954375.57 7 18858.2117535.02 8 OPM %17.7918.30 -18.6418.11 - PBDT870.34832.89 4 3625.613264.70 11 PBT785.11751.93 4 3288.782951.36 11 NP678.34559.95 21 2533.492178.73 16

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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