Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5486, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.77% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 16.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5486, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 0.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47734.8, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.22 lakh shares in last one month.