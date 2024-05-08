Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.05%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5228.3, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.78% in last one year as compared to a 22.34% gain in NIFTY and a 15.95% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5228.3, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 22346.1. The Sensex is at 73635.54, up 0.17%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 9.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55765.55, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5257, up 0.98% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 13.78% in last one year as compared to a 22.34% gain in NIFTY and a 15.95% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 59.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

