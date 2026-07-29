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Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.38%, Gains for third straight session

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5554, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% fall in NIFTY and a 9.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5554, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 7.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48881.2, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5471, up 0.85% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 3.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% fall in NIFTY and a 9.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 51.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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