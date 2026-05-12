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Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 50.20% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 54.71% to Rs 959.58 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 50.20% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.71% to Rs 959.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 620.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.46% to Rs 481.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 2971.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2390.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales959.58620.25 55 2971.142390.00 24 OPM %72.5769.84 -70.7670.12 - PBDT368.35225.94 63 1227.82679.39 81 PBT223.40114.64 95 758.42249.50 204 NP36.9074.10 -50 481.23184.76 160

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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