Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 50.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.71% to Rs 959.58 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 50.20% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.71% to Rs 959.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 620.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.46% to Rs 481.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 2971.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2390.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.