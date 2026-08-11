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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 44.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 44.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 51.78% to Rs 973.83 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 44.36% to Rs 179.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.78% to Rs 973.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales973.83641.62 52 OPM %72.0270.14 -PBDT420.33257.50 63 PBT278.35152.74 82 NP179.81124.56 44

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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