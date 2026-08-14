Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net loss of Brooks Laboratories reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.9625.51-5.8812.27-1.379.98-1.799.58-1.799.58

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