BSE consolidated net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.67% to Rs 1563.51 croreNet profit of BSE rose 61.27% to Rs 797.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 494.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.67% to Rs 1563.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 846.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.32% to Rs 2496.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1325.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.46% to Rs 4833.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2957.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
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