BSE consolidated net profit rises 62.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.48% to Rs 1566.02 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 62.03% to Rs 874.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 539.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.48% to Rs 1566.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 957.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1566.02957.9566.7965.291206.26728.281163.66701.40874.02539.41

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