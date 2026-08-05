BSE consolidated net profit rises 62.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.48% to Rs 1566.02 croreNet profit of BSE rose 62.03% to Rs 874.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 539.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.48% to Rs 1566.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 957.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1566.02957.95 63 OPM %66.7965.29 -PBDT1206.26728.28 66 PBT1163.66701.40 66 NP874.02539.41 62
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