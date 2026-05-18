BSE rose 2.64% to Rs 4,106.40 amid growing expectations that India's oldest stock exchange could be inducted into the Nifty 50 index during the September 2026 reshuffle.

According to a media reports, BSE is emerging as a strong contender for inclusion in the benchmark index, while Wipro could face an exit. The potential reshuffle is estimated to trigger passive inflows worth nearly $639 million into BSE-linked trades.

The optimism follows a stellar run in BSE shares, which have surged nearly 69% over the past one year. The stock recently crossed the Rs 4,000 mark for the first time, hitting a record high as rising retail participation, stronger trading volumes and renewed traction in the derivatives segment boosted investor sentiment.

In contrast, shares of Wipro have declined around 25% during the same period amid persistent pressure on the information technology sector. Concerns around artificial intelligence disrupting traditional IT service models and intensifying competition in the software-as-a-service space have weighed on sentiment. Under the index methodology, a reshuffle is considered when an eligible companys Average Float Market Capitalisation (AFMC) exceeds 1.5 times that of the smallest constituent in the index. As per reports, BSE currently satisfies this threshold, with its AFMC surpassing that of Wipro by the required margin, positioning the IT major as the most probable exclusion candidate. The Nifty 50 tracks the performance of 50 of the largest and most liquid companies listed on the National Stock Exchange and serves as Indias key benchmark equity index.