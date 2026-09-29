Anand Seamless traded at Rs 72.10 on the BSE, representing a 0.14% premium over its issue price of Rs 72.

The scrip was listed at Rs 72.10, a premium of 0.14% to the IPO price. The stock is currently trading at its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 75 and a low of Rs 72.10. About 10.05 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

The issue was subscribed 1.44 times. The fixed issue price was Rs 72 per share, and the IPO was open from 22 September 2026 to 24 September 2026.

The fixed-price issue comprised 35.44 lakh equity shares and raised Rs 25.52 crore. The issue was entirely a fresh issue.

Following the IPO, promoter and promoter group shareholding stood at 70.39%, compared with 100% before the issue. The company plans to use Rs 13.20 crore of the IPO proceeds for capacity expansion, technological upgrades, cost optimisation and support for its manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Another Rs 5.49 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, while Rs 3.70 crore is earmarked for general corporate purposes. Incorporated in 2005, Anand Seamless manufactures seamless tubes, pipes and finned tubes for industrial applications. Its products include carbon steel and alloy steel seamless tubes, heat exchanger tubes, U-tubes and finned tubes. The company caters to industries including oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, railways, defence, automobiles and cement.