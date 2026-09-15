Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Apana Logistics holds the line on debut

Apana Logistics traded at Rs 60 on the BSE, matching the issue price of Rs 60.

The scrip was listed at Rs 60, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 60 and a low of Rs 60. About 4.10 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Apana Logistics' IPO was subscribed 1.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 September 2026 and closed on 9 September 2026. The issue price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 60 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 59,90,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for funding capital expenditure requirement of company towards purchase of reach stackers and general corporate purposes.

Apana Logistics is engaged in the business of providing logistics solutions for handling and transportation of containers, wherein the fleet is inclusive of reach stackers, forklifts, truck-trailers (TT). The companys service offering is diversified and includes, container handling at CFS/ICD/port, road transportation, cargo handling at third-party warehouses, and operation & maintenance of trucks-trailers (TT). As of 31 August 2025, the company has 85 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 21.43 crore and net profit of Rs 3.10 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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