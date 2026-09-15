Apana Logistics traded at Rs 60 on the BSE, matching the issue price of Rs 60.

The scrip was listed at Rs 60, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 60 and a low of Rs 60. About 4.10 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Apana Logistics' IPO was subscribed 1.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 September 2026 and closed on 9 September 2026. The issue price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 60 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 59,90,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for funding capital expenditure requirement of company towards purchase of reach stackers and general corporate purposes.