Aureate Tradde traded at Rs 66.50 on the BSE, a 5% discount to the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 70, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 70 and a low of Rs 66.50. About 3.36 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Aureate Tradde's IPO was subscribed 1.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 May 2026 and it closed on 2 June 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 70 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 38,98,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 64.63% from 92.35% pre-IPO. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds for working capital requirements, repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings (in full or in part), and general corporate purposes. Aureate Trade is engaged in the trading, distribution, and supply of industrial and technology-driven materials in India, operating across three key segments: polymers and petrochemicals, lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells, and electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Its product portfolio includes PVC and PET resins, LDPE and HDPE polyethylene, advanced battery cells, and charging solutions for electric mobility. The company follows an inventory-led business model, maintaining stock to serve a wide range of small, medium, and large enterprises. While its polymers, petrochemicals, and battery cell businesses primarily cater to the domestic B2B market, its EV charger segment serves both B2B and B2C customers. Aureate Trade is also the exclusive distributor in India of sodium-ion cells manufactured by Jianghu Highstar Battery Manufacturing Co., a global battery technology company. As of 30 April 2026, the company had 13 employees.