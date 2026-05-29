BSE SME Autofurnish navigates a choppy road after market debut

Autofurnish traded at Rs 40.85 on the BSE, a 0.37% discount to the issue price of Rs 41.

The scrip was listed at Rs 43, a 4.88% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 43 and a low of Rs 40.85. About 9.93 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Autofurnish's IPO was subscribed 1.25 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 May 2026 and it closed on 25 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 41 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 35,61,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 68.57% from 93.10% pre-IPO. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the purchase and installation of machinery, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and issue-related expenses. Autofurnish manufactures and trades automotive accessories, catering primarily to the B2B market. Its product portfolio includes car and two-wheeler accessories such as body covers, foot mats, riding gear, polishing pads and other utility products, sold under the Autofurnish and Mototrance brands. The company focuses on durability and functionality, while also serving retail customers through its subsidiary Golden Mace via e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto and its own website. As of 31 March 2026, the company had 40 employees.