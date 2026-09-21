Century Business Media traded at Rs 76.60 on the BSE, a 3.51% premium to the issue price of Rs 74.

The scrip was listed at Rs 74, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 77 and a low of Rs 74. About 9.84 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Century Business Media's IPO was subscribed 53.92 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 September 2026) and it closed on 16 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is between Rs 70-74 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 16,57,600 equity shares. The promoter shareholding diluted to 69.88% post-issue from 94.93% pre-issue.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure towards purchase of media assets, payment of security deposit for advertising rights at patna airport, repayment of certain borrowing availed by the company, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Century Business Media on 10 September 2026, raised Rs 4.84 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.54 lakh shares at Rs 74 each to 4 anchor investors. Century Business Media provides advertising services with a primary focus on Out-of-Home (OOH) media formats, including both digital and non-digital solutions. We operate primarily in the Airport Out-of-Home (AOOH) and Railway Out-of-Home (ROOH) segments by offering advertising spaces within and outside airport terminal buildings and through digital and static hoardings across railway stations and railway land. The company also started Metro Out-ofHome (MOOH) advertising, including advertisements on Platform Screen Doors (PSDs), and have also started offering in-shop branding services.