BSE SME Complete Sports and Management India's debut strikes the right chord

Complete Sports and Management India traded at Rs 144.95 on the BSE, a 7.37% premium to the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 139, a 2.96% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 4.28% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 145 and a low of Rs 135. About 18.45 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Complete Sports and Management India's IPO was subscribed 3.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and it closed on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 128 to Rs 135 per share.

The IPO comprised 55,50,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the capital expenditure requirements of the company towards the purchase of gaming equipment and other capital equipment, including computers, printers and software, equipment and tools, and CCTV and safety equipment, for its existing warehouse located at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra; funding the capital expenditure requirements of company towards the setting up of the Duckpin The Bowling Bistro entertainment centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra; Repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial institutions and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Complete Sports and Management India on 27 August 2026, raised Rs 21.32 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.79 lakh shares at Rs 135 each to 8 anchor investors. Complete Sports and Management India sources, trades and distributes amusement and leisure equipment, while also providing installation, maintenance and consulting services. Its product portfolio includes bowling solutions, arcade games, soft play areas, trampoline parks, laser tag, bumper cars, go-karting systems and cashless gaming solutions. The company serves family entertainment centres, clubs, hotels, resorts, corporate clients and residential developments in India and overseas. As of 31 July 2026, the company had a total of 136 employees.