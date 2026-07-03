Crazy Snacks traded at Rs 45.77 on the BSE, a 8.98% premium to the issue price of Rs 42.

The scrip was listed at Rs 44, a 4.76% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 46.20 and a low of Rs 44. About 31.11 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Crazy Snacks' IPO was subscribed 1.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 June 2026 and it closed 30 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 39 to Rs 42 per share.

The IPO comprised 74,94,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 59,99,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 14,95,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of machinery, equipments and infrastructure enhancement in the existing manufacturing facility, repayment and/or pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes. Crazy Snacks manufactures bakery products and a wide range of snacks, including namkeens, chips, popcorn and potato sticks, marketed under the Crazy, Bity and Baked Gold brands across value and premium segments. The company offers over 150 products priced between Rs 2 and Rs 170, with operations primarily focused in North India. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar accounted for 99.01% of its FY25 revenue. Crazy Snacks operates two manufacturing facilities and serves the region through a distribution network of 2,045 distributors and 35 vehicles. As of 31 January 2026, the company has a workforce of 347 employees.