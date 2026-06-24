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BSE SME Diksha Polymers packs investor confidence into premium listing

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Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
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Diksha Polymers traded at Rs 120.20 on the BSE, a 7.32% premium to the issue price of Rs 112.

The scrip was listed at Rs 114.50, a 2.23% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 120.20 and a low of Rs 114.50. About 13.27 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Diksha Polymers' IPO was subscribed 2.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 June 2026 and it closed on 19 June 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 112 per share.

The IPO comprised 15,98,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.24% from 100% pre-offer.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Diksha Polymers manufactures PET bottles, containers, and PET preforms used in the packaging of beverages, edible oils, and other consumer products. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in the Industrial Area of Maharajpura, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, spanning a total area of about 26,879 square feet. As of 31 March 2026, it had an installed production capacity of 2,163 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) for PET bottles and 1,913 MTPA for PET preforms. The company had a total workforce of 17 employees as of the same date.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 51.27 crore and net profit of Rs 4.12 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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