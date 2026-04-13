Emiac Technologies traded at Rs 108.63 on the BSE, a 10.85% premium to the issue price of Rs 98.

The scrip was listed at Rs 107.80, a 10% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 0.77% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 111 and a low of Rs 107.80. About 7.75 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Emiac Technologies' IPO was subscribed 3.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 March 2026 and it closed on 8 April 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 93 to Rs 98 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 32,40,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards the purchase of computers, laptops and related accessories, software subscriptions and cloud hosting services, hiring of manpower, branding, advertising and marketing activities, meeting working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Emiac Technologies on 25 March 2026, raised Rs 8.70 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.88 lakh shares at Rs 98 per share to 3 anchor investors. Emiac Technologies is an AI-driven digital solutions company that helps brands scale through services such as content creation, branding, digital marketing, and business automation. Positioned as a one-stop provider, it serves clients across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, IT, education and automobiles. As of 30 September 2025, it had 84 clients, with revenues of Rs 9.36 crore from domestic markets and Rs 4.76 crore from exports. As of 31st January 2026, the company had 38 employees.