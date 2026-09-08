Farm Peace traded at Rs 106.50 on the BSE, a 80.51% premium to the issue price of Rs 59.

The scrip was listed at Rs 112.10, a 90% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 117.70 and a low of Rs 106.50. About 18.34 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Farm Peace's IPO was subscribed 1.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2026 and it closed on 3 September 2026. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 59 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 54,24,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Farm Peace is the integrated contract farming company specializing in processed-grade potato varieties like Santana, Frysona, Innovators, Lady Rosetta, and Chipsona, supplying processing companies for manufacturing French fries, chips, and other potato-based products. The company offers comprehensive support to farmers, including seed selection, soil preparation, irrigation, pest management, and harvesting guidance. As of 31 July 2026, the company employs 14 employees across various functions. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 90.82 crore and net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for financial year ended 31 March 2026.