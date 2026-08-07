BSE SME Fusion Klassroom Edutech graduates to Dalal Street with gains

Fusion Klassroom Edutech traded at Rs 170.50 on the BSE, a 7.23% premium to the issue price of Rs 159.

The scrip was listed at Rs 170, a 6.92% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 0.29% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 178.50 and a low of Rs 170. About 9.25 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Fusion Klassroom Edutech's IPO was subscribed 1.47 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 July 2026 and it closed on 04 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 151 to Rs 159 per share.

The IPO comprised 24,55,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 19,89,400 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,65,800 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to prepay or repay, in full or in part, certain outstanding borrowings. The funds will also be used for technology and AI/ML model development, servers and cloud infrastructure, content development, and the procurement of desktops and laptops for AI/ML labs at new offline centres. In addition, the proceeds will support marketing initiatives, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and meet general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Fusion Klassroom Edutech on 30 July 2026, raised Rs 11.07 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.96 lakh shares at Rs 159 each to 6 anchor investors.

Klassroom Edutech operates a hybrid learning platform comprising 30 offline partner centres and an AI-powered education OTT app offering more than 100 courses to over 600,000 registered users. The company has partnered with government bodies on education and skilling initiatives, including PM Shri Schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments, and various state skill missions. Founded in 2016, it began with a hybrid tutoring model for school students and JEE/NEET aspirants, providing technology, marketing and student acquisition support to partner coaching centres. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 23.04 crore and net profit of Rs 7.60 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.