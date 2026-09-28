BSE SME FX Multitech shifts into a higher gear with premium debut

FX Multitech traded at Rs 129.20 on the BSE, representing an 11.38% premium over its issue price of Rs 116.

The scrip was listed at Rs 123.05, a 6.08% premium to the IPO price. The stock is currently locked at the upper circuit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 129.20 and a low of Rs 117. About 15.18 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

FX Multitech's IPO was subscribed 16.54 times. The price band was fixed at Rs 110 to Rs 116 per share. The issue was open for subscription from 21 September 2026 to 23 September 2026.

The issue comprised a fresh issue of 24.49 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 3.48 lakh shares. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for the repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings, investment in its subsidiary Everestt Chillers for the purchase of machinery, and general corporate purposes. The company allocated 11.02 lakh shares to six anchor investors at Rs 116 per share. FX Multitech is engaged in the distribution and export of products catering primarily to the HVAC and industrial refrigeration industries. Its portfolio includes compressors, refrigeration and air-conditioning controls, industrial refrigeration controls, variable frequency drives and automation solutions, specialised components and tools, heat exchangers, cold room evaporators, refrigerants and ancillary products.