BSE SME H. R. Hygiene Products enters the market with a steady pulse

H. R. Hygiene Products traded at Rs 89.99 on the BSE, a 2.26% premium to the issue price of Rs 88.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a 2.27% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently trading near its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 91 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 32.02 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

H. R. Hygiene Products' IPO was subscribed 6.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2026 and it closed on 31 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 83 to Rs 88 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 49,05,600 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12,25,600 shares by existing shareholders. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards setting up a new manufacturing facility (Unit 2) at Rajkot, Gujarat, repayment and/or prepayment of borrowings, and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, H. R.Hygiene Products on 28 July 2026, raised Rs 14.84 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.86 lakh shares at Rs 88 per share to 7 anchor investor. H. R. Hygiene Products manufactures and markets hygiene and personal care products, primarily sanitary napkins, under its in-house brands Femiss, Womanica, ElderFit and Bloom Baby, while also undertaking white-label manufacturing. Its portfolio includes products for women, babies and the elderly, distributed through B2B and B2C channels across India via a network of 25 consignment sale agents, 202 distributors and leading e-commerce platforms. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, and serves over 227 customers across 28 states and 8 Union Territories. As of 31 May 2026, it had a workforce of 144 employees.