BSE SME Infinity Infoway IPO doubles investor wealth on listing day

Infinity Infoway was trading at Rs 309.20 on the BSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 155.

The scrip was listed at Rs 294.50, a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 309.20 and a low of Rs 294.50. About 7.82 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

BSE SME Infinity Infoways IPO was subscribed 258.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 03 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 147 to Rs 155 per share. The equity shares were listed on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 15,75,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for development of proprietary technology solution called ZEROTOUCH DaaS (Device as a Service), purchase of new IT Infrastructure and certification, funding of tender deposits and earnest money deposits (EMD) towards tenders, funding the incremental working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Infinity Infoway on Monday, 29 September 2025, raised Rs 6.32 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.08 lakh shares at Rs 155 each to 5 anchor investors. Infinity Infoway is a software as a service (SaaS) company primarily engaged in providing customized and integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions to clients across various sectors, including education, manufacturing, retail, and construction. In addition to education and industrial ERP solutions, it also provides an Online Examination System (OES) to educational institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities to administer exams and distribute question papers to students. It has also developed a self-learning platform called Brainzorg, through which it offers digital education courses to students of all classes, based on topics covered in their current academic curriculum. As of 25 August 2025, the company had total 136 employees.