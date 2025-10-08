Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Infinity Infoway IPO doubles investor wealth on listing day

BSE SME Infinity Infoway IPO doubles investor wealth on listing day

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infinity Infoway was trading at Rs 309.20 on the BSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 155.

The scrip was listed at Rs 294.50, a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 309.20 and a low of Rs 294.50. About 7.82 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

BSE SME Infinity Infoways IPO was subscribed 258.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 03 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 147 to Rs 155 per share. The equity shares were listed on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 15,75,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for development of proprietary technology solution called ZEROTOUCH DaaS (Device as a Service), purchase of new IT Infrastructure and certification, funding of tender deposits and earnest money deposits (EMD) towards tenders, funding the incremental working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Infinity Infoway on Monday, 29 September 2025, raised Rs 6.32 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.08 lakh shares at Rs 155 each to 5 anchor investors.

Infinity Infoway is a software as a service (SaaS) company primarily engaged in providing customized and integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions to clients across various sectors, including education, manufacturing, retail, and construction. In addition to education and industrial ERP solutions, it also provides an Online Examination System (OES) to educational institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities to administer exams and distribute question papers to students. It has also developed a self-learning platform called Brainzorg, through which it offers digital education courses to students of all classes, based on topics covered in their current academic curriculum. As of 25 August 2025, the company had total 136 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 13.19 crore and net profit of Rs 4.19 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aksh Optifibre Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Ultramarine and Pigments at 'A+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME Munish Forge takes off with modest lift on market debut

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story