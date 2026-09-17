Infrax Renewable traded at Rs 104 on the BSE, matching the issue price of Rs 104.

The scrip was listed at Rs 104, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 107.95 and a low of Rs 99. About 21.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Infrax Renewable's IPO was subscribed 1.99 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and it closed on 11 September 2026. The price of the IPO was Rs 104 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 39,31,200 equity shares and offer for sale 6.80,400 shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for purchase of machinery and equipment for the proposed manufacturing facility, working-capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Gujarat-based Infrax Renewable is a renewable-energy company providing solar EPC solutions for rooftop and ground-mounted projects. Its activities cover project design, engineering, procurement, installation, testing, commissioning and O&M. It also sells solar PV modules, inverters and other solar products. As on March 2026, the company had 52 full time employees. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 93.21 crore and net profit of Rs 10.20 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.