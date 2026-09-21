Injecto Polymers traded at Rs 94.25 on the BSE, a 5.75% discount to the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 99, a 1% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 4.80% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 100 and a low of Rs 94.05. About 14.40 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Injecto Polymers' IPO was subscribed 1.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 September 2026 and closed on 16 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was between Rs 98 - 100 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 28,42,800 equity shares. The promoter shareholding diluted to 54% post-issue from 73.97% pre-issue. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards Repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding towards setting up phase IV at our existing manufacturing facility, Unit-I, situated at NH2 Bypass Road, Jaugram, Abujhati, Jamalpur, West Bengal and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Injecto Polymers on 10 September 2026, raised Rs 9.57 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.57 lakh shares at Rs 100 each to 3 anchor investors.