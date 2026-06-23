The offer received bids for 5.64 lakh shares as against 16.32 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Jivial Industries received bids for 5,64,000 shares as against 16,32,000 shares on offer, as per BSE data as of 17:00 hours on Tuesday (23 June 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 June 2026) and it will close on Thursday (25 June 2026). The price of the IPO is fixed at Rs 196 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,200 equity shares. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises 16,32,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 13,59,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,72,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 61.16% from 94.53% pre-offer. About 81,600 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 15,50,400 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 34.95% and 33.20%, respectively of the post issue paid up equity share capital the company. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of new machineries, capital expenditure for renovation of manufacturing facility and to meet out the general corporate purposes.

Jivial Industries manufactures finished aluminium railings and fixtures from unfinished extruded aluminium railings and aluminium castings, customized to customer specifications. Its products are primarily used to support glass installations in partitions, balconies, viewing windows, and building facades. The company's key product offerings include continuous profiles that hold glass panels from the bottom, handrails that support glass from the top, and a range of aluminium fixtures such as spigots, brackets, jointers, locks, end caps, bends, and conceals. Jivial Industries has also secured three patents from the Government of India for its innovative spigot designs, developed by its promoter, Anand Jitendra Chovatiya. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 19 full-time permanent employees including KMP and SMP.