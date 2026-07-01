Jivial Industries traded at Rs 156.80 on the BSE, a 20% discount to the issue price of Rs 196.

The scrip was listed at Rs 156.80, a 20% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The counter hit a high of Rs 156.80 and a low of Rs 149.50. About 5.63 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Jivial Industries' IPO was subscribed 0.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it closed on 25 June 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 196 per share.

The IPO comprised 16,32,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 13,59,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 2,72,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 61.16% from 94.53% pre-offer.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of new machineries, capital expenditure for renovation of manufacturing facility and to meet out the general corporate purposes. Jivial Industries manufactures finished aluminium railings and fixtures from unfinished extruded aluminium railings and aluminium castings, customized to customer specifications. Its products are primarily used to support glass installations in partitions, balconies, viewing windows, and building facades. The company's key product offerings include continuous profiles that hold glass panels from the bottom, handrails that support glass from the top, and a range of aluminium fixtures such as spigots, brackets, jointers, locks, end caps, bends, and conceals. Jivial Industries has also secured three patents from the Government of India for its innovative spigot designs, developed by its promoter, Anand Jitendra Chovatiya. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 19 full-time permanent employees including KMP and SMP.