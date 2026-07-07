BSE SME Kratikal Tech makes a secure landing on Dalal Street

Kratikal Tech traded at Rs 183 on the BSE, a 35.56% premium to the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 192, a 42.22% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 4.69% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 199 and a low of Rs 182. About 13.41 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Kratikal Tech's IPO was subscribed 205.08 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 June 2026) and it closed on 2 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 128 to Rs 135 per share.

The IPO comprised 21,09,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue to invest in its subsidiaries, Threatcop FZ LLC, UAE, and Threatcop AI Inc., USA, for sales and marketing initiatives, workforce expansion, product development, and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO of Kratikal Tech on 29 June 2026, the company raised Rs 11.21 crore from anchor investors by allotting 8.31 lakh shares at Rs 135 each to 8 anchor investors. Kratikal Tech provides AI-driven, SaaS-based cybersecurity solutions through its proprietary security platform, complemented by cybersecurity consulting and regulatory compliance services. Its offerings cater to enterprises across sectors including BFSI, fintech, telecom, IT/ITES, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and manufacturing in India and overseas. The company is also empanelled by the NSE to conduct system audits for trading members. India contributed 70.99% of FY26 revenue, while the UAE and the US accounted for 9.67% and 8.17%, respectively. Export revenue stood at Rs 10.99 crore, representing 29.94% of total FY26 revenue. As on March 31, 2026, the company has 200 employees on payroll.