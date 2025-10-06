BSE SME KVS Castings forges ahead on market debut

KVS Castings was trading at Rs 69.61 on the BSE, a premium of 24.30% compared with the issue price of Rs 56.

The scrip was listed at Rs 66.30, a premium of 18.39% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 69.61 and a low of Rs 66.30. About 29.56 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

KVS Castings' IPO was subscribed 3.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 53 to Rs 56 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 49,70,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 70.96% from 96.55% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, KVS Castings on 25 September 2025, raised Rs 7.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.10 lakh shares at Rs 56 per share to 6 anchor investor. KVS Castings manufactures a wide range of castings, including cast iron, SG iron, alloy steel, and stainless steel. The company specializes in making parts for the automobile, locomotive, and engineering sectors, focusing on innovation and maintaining high-quality standards. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 121 permanent employees.