BSE SME M P K Steels (I) hammers out gains on listing

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
M P K Steels (I) was trading at Rs 84 on the BSE, a premium of 6.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 79.

The scrip was listed at Rs 80, a premium of 1.27% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 84 and a low of Rs 80. About 14.88 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

M P K Steels' IPO was subscribed 1.52 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 32,58,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards purchase of machinery & dies, capital expenditure towards installation of solar plant, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

M P K Steels manufactures structural steel products for industries like railways, telecom, power, automotive, construction, and infrastructure. The company produces items such as M.S. Channels, Beams, Angles, Squares, Rounds, and Flats, with M.S. Channels being their main product. These steel products are used in many waysM.S. Channels provide strong frames for sheds, machinery, vehicles, and bridges; M.S. Angles support building frames, bridges, and security barriers; and M.S. Flats are used for metalwork, furniture, gates, automotive parts, and architectural designs. As of 15 September 2025, the company had 79 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 206.58 crore and net profit of Rs 6.05 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

