BSE SME M R Maniveni Foods enters the market through a rough harvest

M R Maniveni Foods traded at Rs 44.65 on the BSE, a 14.13% discount to the issue price of Rs 52.

The scrip was listed at Rs 42.55, a 18.17% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 44.66 and a low of Rs 42.55. About 16.76 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

M R Maniveni's IPO was subscribed 1.69 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 May 2026 and it closed on 26 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 51 to Rs 52 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,30,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for construction of factory, purchase of plant and machinery and general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, M R Maniveni on 21 May 2026, raised Rs 7.64 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14,70,000 shares at Rs 52 per share to 2 anchor investors. M R Maniveni specializes in the milling, processing, and distribution of pulses, mainly urad dal and toor dal. The company operates two dedicated processing facilities, including an automated unit for urad dal and a semi-manual unit for toor dal. Its processed products are supplied to large-format retail chains, wholesalers, and e-commerce platforms, which further cater to end consumers. As on 30 April 2026, the company had a team of approximately 16 employees, including skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled staff, working in various roles and departments.