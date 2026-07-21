BSE SME Millworks Technologies forges a stellar stock market debut

Millworks Technologies traded at Rs 660.30 on the BSE, a 99.49% premium to the issue price of Rs 331.

The scrip was listed at Rs 628.90, a 90% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 660.30 and a low of Rs 628.90. About 11 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Millworks Technologies' IPO was subscribed 193.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 July 2026 and it closed on 16 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 315 to Rs 331 per share.

The IPO comprised 48,44,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure of the company to purchase plant and machinery, funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Millworks Technologies on 13 July 2026, raised Rs 43.86 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.25 lakh shares at Rs 331 each to 9 anchor investors. Millworks Technologies is a precision engineering company that manufactures machined components, sheet metal parts, and integrated assemblies for the railways, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor industries. It operates under both Build-to-Print (BTP) and Build-to-Spec (BTS) models, offering end-to-end manufacturing and job-work services tailored to customer specifications. As of 30 April 2026, the company had a total of 161 employees.